William Roger Powell Sr., 75, of Stephens City, Va., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Va.
He was born June 10, 1945 at Woodrow, W.Va. and was the son of the late George Denton Powell and Juanita Corbett Powell Peters.
Mr. Powell’s body has been cremated and inurnment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Camp Hill Cemetery with Evangelist Richard White officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
