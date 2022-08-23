It is with deep sorrow that the Bowen family announces the death of Mr. Patrick Brian Bowen, 57, of Romney.
Pat died peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, with friends and family at his side and under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta D. (Meyers) Bowen (affectionately known as Sue).
Pat is survived by his father, Robert D. Bowen of Bishopville, SC; his daughter, Rebecca D. Bowen; his granddaughter, Heidi A. Hutchison; his grandson, Leo P. Hutchinson, all of Cordova, Md.; his brothers, Jeffrey M. Bowen (Carolina) of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Shawn M. Bowen (Angelica) of St. Roberts, Mo.; his nephew, Joshua M. Bowen (Natalie) of Phoenix, Ariz.; his niece, Jessica M. Bowen (Lauren Noll) of Los Angeles, Calif.; his great-nephew, Grayson Joshua Bowen of Phoenix; his stepmother, Patricia Ann Bowen of Bishopville, SC; and close, dear friends and caretakers, Daryl and Clair Winter of Romney.
Pat was born on Nov. 6, 1964, at the James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay area where he lived and worked for many years. Pat was employed by Verizon for over 20 years in the Annapolis, Md. and Washington, D.C. area where he leaves behind many friends.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat’s memory to Dept. of Neurosurgery Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation – the fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, c/o Flor G. Hiponia, 550 North Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
