William Roy “Bill” Hook, 86, of Paw Paw, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, Md.
Bill was born on August 3, 1934, in Paw Paw, a son of the late Roy A. and Virginia M. Trenter Hook. Bill spent 21 years as a truck driver delivering apples for the National Fruit Production Company in Winchester, Va. and was a member of the Timber Ridge Pentecostal Church in Cross Junction, Va. He enjoyed playing music, making people laugh, and being around his family and grandchildren.
Bill married Betty P. Hedrick on July 9, 1953. Betty died on February 8, 2009.
Surviving are 8 children, Martha McDaniel (Terry), Wilma Abrell (Doug), David Hook, Barbara Largent (Dave), Ruth Saulnier (Paul) all of Paw Paw; Thomas Hook (Linda) of Augusta; Evelyn Hook (Rick) of Altoona, Pa.; Mildred Kemp (Larry) of Inwood, W.Va.; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Hook of Bloomery; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a special friend and roommate, Violet Cheshire; a special friend, Anjali Crawford of California; 2 special grandchildren, Amanda Fleming and Crockett Largent.
He is preceded in death by 2 daughters, Joann M. Solomon and Pearl M. Wilson; a grandchild, Gary Wayne Shambaugh, II; 2 great-grandchildren, Lacey Allen and Douglas Abrell, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Frank Lambert. Interment will be at Woodrow Cemetery near Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hook family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
