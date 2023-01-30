Donnie E. Wilson

Donnie Eugene Wilson, Sr., 66, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on March 28, 1956 in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Wilson and Frances V. (Heavener) Wilson.
Donnie was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 1974 and employed by Trex Corp. of Winchester, Va. He was a lifetime member of the Romney Volunteer Fire Company, a volunteer of the Augusta Volunteer Fire Co. and a former volunteer of the Romney Rescue Squad. Donnie loved his family and friends and was known for his cheerful personality.
He is survived by a son, Donnie “DJ” E. Wilson, Jr. and wife Allison of Romney; granddaughter, Laklynn Wilson; and his sister Teresa Hensler and husband Paul of Capon Bridge.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Romney Fire Hall with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment was in Pine Grove Cemetery, Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Romney Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 970, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
