Earl Harding Alt, 100, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Martinsburg Veterans Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va..
Earl was born on April 24, 1921, in Petersburg, and was a son of the late Henry Arthur Alt and Grace (Layton) Alt.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn (Hinkle) Alt in 2014; 2 brothers, Eldon Alt and Emory Alt; 3 half-brothers, Denver Alt, William Alt and Delmar Alt; 1 sister, Arvella Kimble; 1 half-sister, Pearl Barr Breakiron;
Earl is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Earl Alt, Jr. and wife Angie of Romney; 2 grandchildren, Dr. Kara Alt of Chambersburg, Pa. and Travis E. Alt and wife, Dezi of Romney; half-sister, Mary Brill of Petersburg; 3 sisters-in-law, Judy Eye, Edna Alt and Frances Alt.
Earl worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) before serving his country in the Army during World War II. He later drove a truck for the late David “Porky” VanMeter and retired from Alt & Alt Contractor in Petersburg. Earl was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church. He also was a member of the former Petersburg Independent Order Of Odd Fellows.
Funeral services were Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, with Pastors Mark and Debbie Nicol officiating.
Interment was in South Branch Valley Memorial Gardens in Petersburg with Military Honors by Grant County Veterans Honor Guard and West Virginia Army Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Assembly of God Church or Charity of Choice.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.