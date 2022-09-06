Betty Ruth (Pinner) Allen, 88, of Romney, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born March 11, 1934, in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Avon Pinner and Sadie Lee (Garland) Pinner. Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Denver B. Allen, Sr. (d.2007); her 2 brothers and a sister.
Betty is survived by her children, Denver B. Allen, Jr., Gary D. Allen, Daphne K. Parris, Deborah R. Allen, Steven P. Allen and Kathy D. Fitez; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary S. Foster.
Betty enjoyed reading, watching her favorite TV programs, and talking on the phone (especially to her children). She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Loudon Park Cemetery Funeral Chapel (3620 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229). Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Johnathan Fuson (Chesapeake Christian Center, Pasadena, Md.) officiating. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
