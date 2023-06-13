Donald N. Heavner

Donald Neal Heavner, 78, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at his residence under the care of Hospice.
Born on Dec. 6, 1944, in Slanesville, he was the son of the late William G. Heavner and Opal K. (Grapes) Heavner.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Marlene Kidwell, whom he married on Dec. 29, 1972; and his brothers, Ralph O. Heavner, Linden E. Heavner, and Roger Glenn Heavner.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey N. Heavner and Ashley Heavner, both of Augusta; a grandson, Tavon Heavner; and his siblings, Robert D. Heavner of Pikeside, W.Va., Wm. “Glenn” Heavner, Jr. of Kernstown, Va., and Nancy F. Heavner of Slanesville.
Don served 4 years in the Air Force as an E5 Sergeant in Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN) during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, he worked for his parents at Heavner’s Grocery. While working there, he started his business of Don’s TV Service which he operated and served the local community for over 40 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a member and a past Chief of the Slanesville Volunteer Fire Dept.
After his retirement, he spent his days traveling, tinkering around the house, spending time with his grandson and his faithful canine companion, Zeke.
Graveside services will be private. A covered dish meal open to the public will be held at Slanesville Ruritan on June 24, 2023, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Hospital at Martinsburg VAMC, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
