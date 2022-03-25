Stephen Dirk “Steve” “Lead-foot” Cooper, 63, of Paw Paw, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his residence.
Steve was born on March 12, 1959, in Richlands, Va., the son of the late Otis E. and Mildred J. Falke Cooper. He was a truck driver for 43 years for Lilly Trucking of Georgia, Inc., and hobbies included driving his truck, working on cars, monster trucks and being with his family.
Steve married Diana Andrews on Feb. 1, 1989, in Baltimore, Md.
Surviving with his wife of 33 years are 4 sons, Steve E. and Scott D. Cooper both of Capon Bridge, Joshua E. and Shane M. Cooper both of Paw Paw; 2 brothers, Clayton Cooper of Capon Bridge and John D. Cooper of Baltimore, Md.; 3 sisters, Peggy Gutzwiller of Lillington, NC, Patricia Morris of Augusta and Tamara Kilton of Capon Bridge; 3 grandchildren, Jonathan and Savanna Cooper and Summer Light.
Steve is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jerry and Robert Cooper.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
