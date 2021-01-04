Avery Leona Kesner, 78, of Shanks, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on November 25, 1942, in Hampshire Co., she was the daughter of the late Virgil D. Stonebraker and Opal E. Smith Stonebraker.
She had formerly worked at The Bank of Romney. She attended Christ Community Church, Augusta. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was considered a mother to many.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Brooks Kesner whom she married on October 22, 1960; 2 sons, Greg Kesner (Jan) of Shanks and Mark Kesner of Augusta; a daughter, Michele Inskeep (John) of Romney; 2 sisters, Barbara Steele and Zanna Stonebraker, both of Romney; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan, 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Don Kesner officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
