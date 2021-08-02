Arita Loraine “Tummy” Ricewick, 87, of Green Spring, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Born Sept. 12, 1933, in Green Spring, she was the daughter of the late William Roscoe Jones and Bessie L. (Mullin) Jones. Besides her parents, Tummy is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Ricewick (d. 1989); and her 2 sisters, Juanita Deal and Merceda Rowzee. Tummy was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Tummy is survived by 3 sons, Richard L. Ricewick and wife Betty of Kentucky, Randall B. Ricewick of Maryland, and Franklin D. Ricewick of Green Spring; a daughter, Sheila R. Huffman and husband William of Green Spring; 2 grandchildren, Tracy L. Ricewick and wife Tiffani of Kentucky and Jessica A. Flanagan and husband Patrick of Cumberland; 2 great-grandchildren, Jad Flanagan and Maci Flanagan. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her furry friend, Buddy.
Tummy was raised in Green Spring and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, Tummy married her life-long sweetheart, Frank. They started their family and lived in Green Spring. Once the children were older, Tummy entered the workforce at Kenney Shoe Factory in Romney. She worked there from the late 1960s till they closed in 1989. As Frank’s health declined, Tummy stayed home and cared for him until his death in late 1989. She then decided to retire and spend more time with her family.
Tummy had an outgoing personality and truly loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed ceramics, reading and crocheting. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Green Spring and often volunteered at the park during Green Spring Days. Tummy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Tummy’s memory to Hampshire County Animal Control, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
