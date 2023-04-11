Charles Thrushie Brill, Jr., 80, of Gore, Va., died on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, 240 Back Creek Rd, High View, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Hicks. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.