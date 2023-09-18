Luewidla ‘Bummie’ DeHaven Corbin

Luewilda “Bummie” DeHaven Corbin, 95, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby.
Born on April 16, 1928, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Manuel DeHaven and Anna Merle Davis DeHaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Corbin.
She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Shingleton of Romney; and nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her dogs.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
