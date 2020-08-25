Michael Thomas Custer, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home in Springfield.
Born in Cumberland, Md. on August 3, 1973, he was the son of Thomas R. “Tom” Custer and Teresa A. (Sampsell) “Tess” Custer of Springfield.
Besides his parents, Michael is survived by 2 sisters, April D. Corbin and husband Chris and Virginia G. Custer (Jeremi), all of Springfield; 1 brother, Heath M. Custer and wife Olivia of Slanesville; his maternal grandparents, Bernard “Red” and Helene “Granny” Beatty of Fort Ashby; and 13 nieces and nephews, Casie Corbin, Cheyenne Corbin, Cody Corbin, Sydnee Winters, Andrew Sager-Custer, Caiden Mueller, Haven Custer, Jack Custer, Jasie Cannon, Bob Peterson, Bleu Corbin, Bentley Corbin and Zander Winter. Michael is also survived by his life-long girlfriend, Bobbi Landis.
Michael was a 1991 graduate of Hampshire High School. He was a member of the DECA Club and played for the Hampshire Trojans wearing jersey number 74. He continued his education at Fairmont State College where he graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering. He was a construction worker for RK and K in Wardensville where he built bridges for Corridor H.
Michael was loved by all, friends and family. He was the original good guy. When you became Michael’s friend you were friends for life. He always brought a smile to your face and could always make you laugh even at the worst of times. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, even teaching his nieces and nephews the ins and outs of fishing and hunting. As a youth he took first place in the WV State Jr. Archery Competition with the only perfect score. And like all other hunters and anglers, he was a glorious and masterful story teller.
Michael was blessed with 13 nieces and nephews. He loved them with all his heart and was eager to teach them everything he knew about hunting and fishing, even when the youngest fisherman is 2 and is more interested in the water than fishing. He never went anywhere that he met a stranger. He could talk to anybody. Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends are welcomed to pay their respects at the Custer Family Home in Springfield where Michael’s body will be laid out beginning at 1 p.m on Thursday, August 27, 2020 and concluding on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. where funeral services will immediately follow. (Custer Family Home address: 9192 Cumberland Rd., Springfield, WV 26763).
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
