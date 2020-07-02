Daniel Gordon Cooper, 80, of Yellow Spring, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Daniel was born on April 10, 1940 in Capon Springs, the son of the late Conley B. and Georgianna Wilson Cooper. He was a 1958 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 28 years and attended the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church in Capon Springs. Daniel enjoyed hunting, playing golf, was a Bill Elliott fan and his family.
Daniel married Dorothy Anderson Cooper on June 27, 1970 in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 50 years is a daughter, Stephanie D. Stotler and husband Calvin of Yellow Spring; a sister, Joann DeHaven of Winchester and his special cat, Kitty.
He is preceded in death by 5 brothers, Richard, Jack, Cordell, Wayne and Steve Cooper and 2 sisters, Doris Dodson and Linda Davis.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Tiffany Park and Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 392, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
