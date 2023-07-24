Ginger L. Coffman, 54, of Wardensville, died on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held at the Wardensville United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Oakley and Michael Funkhouser. Interment will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
