John Edward High, 88, of Purgitsville, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on December 9, 1931 in Purgitsville, he was the son of the late Robert H. High and Myra Elizabeth Haggerty.
He retired from American Woodmark after 28 years. He was a farmer and avid hunter. He was Baptist by faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice Catherine “Toodie” High on June 10, 2019; sisters, Ida Keplinger, Mary E. Ganoe; brothers, Samuel High, Mervin High and Robert D. High.
He is survived by a son, John Edward High, Jr. of Purgitsville; a sister, Iva S. Davy of Purgitsville; brothers, Ernest High, Paul High, Norman High, Michael High, all of Purgitsville, Nim High of Old Fields and Gene High of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Don Judy officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
