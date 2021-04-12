Barbara Jean (Parry) Coleman, 88, formerly of Romney, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Wed., April 7, 2021, at the Morrison House (Hospice) in Zanesville, Ohio.
Jean was born on March 12, 1933, in Green Spring. She was one of 10 children born to the late Richard Parry and Hazel Lenhart. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William E. “Bill” Coleman (d. Nov. 29, 2018) and her siblings, Elizabeth (Biba), Robert, William, John, Shirley and Mary Susan.
Jean is survived by her son, Perry Coleman and wife Cheryl of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughter, Rhonda Forrestal and husband Chris of Norwich, Ohio; 2 grandsons, Shane Forrestal and wife Ashley and Coleman Forrestal and wife Kelsey, all of Ohio; 3 great-grandchildren, Calla, Emma and Owen; her brother, Alvin “Bake” Parry of Cumberland, Md. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members, and by her primary care physician, Dr. Paul Livengood, who took such good care of her for 40+ years.
Jean was raised in Green Spring (where she enjoyed playing softball) and graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1951 where she was a member of the girls’ basketball team. After graduating, she boarded a train to Washington, D.C., found a room in a boarding house, and began working for the FBI in the Identification Division matching fingerprints. She later transferred to the Justice Department and worked as an administrative assistant.
In 1955, Jean married William E. Coleman of Springfield, who had moved to D.C. after being discharged from the Army after serving during the Korean Conflict. In 1960 they moved to the suburban Maryland area to raise their son, Perry and daughter Rhonda. Jean started working as a baker at Valley View Elementary School in their neighborhood and worked her way up to cafeteria manager. She stayed at this job until her children were out of high school and college. In 1980, they moved back “home” to West Virgina and she opened up the Double JJ Casuals Shop in Romney. After several years, she closed the shop and went to work at the Potomac Center, retiring from there in 1995. No matter what job Jean had in her life, she took great enjoyment in helping and serving others and always gave her best.
During all of this time she stayed active in the United Methodist Church and still kept in touch with her young adult group from the 1950s. Jean was currently a member of the Romney First Untied Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Romney Women’s Club (always participating in their annual show), American Legion, VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the Romney Senior Center. Jean made frequent visits to the nursing home to visit and she always had candy to share and to brighten someone’s day. Small gestures have a large impact; kindness does matter; be the difference in someone’s day.
Because of declining health, Jean and Bill moved to Ohio in 2017 to live with Rhonda and she was able to continue worshipping at New Concord UMC. Even as Jean’s health declined, she had great humor and attitude and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and sharing stories. She was always a nurturer and always took care of everyone. In fact, she was a second mom to many of Perry and Rhonda’s friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Sat., April 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark James and Rev. Dr. Roy Knight officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jean’s memory to Helping Hands, 24 West Main St., Romney, WV 26757 or Romney Food Pantry, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
