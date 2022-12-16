Keith M. Welsh

Keith Michael Welsh, 49, of Delray, passed away in the comfort of his wife's hands on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a long battle with health issues.
He was born in Silver Spring, Md., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1972, the only child and son to June Elizabeth (Weakley) Welsh, his mother and Gerald Oscar Welsh, his father. He was born into this world with racing fuel and dirt. He married his fiancé and best friend, Gabrielle Jane (Hamner) Welsh, on Dec. 3, 2021, after spending 10 beautiful years together, making it through their 1st year wedding anniversary to make it a total of 11 years together. He had a soul that was untamable and he was the life of the party. If it had a motor in it, he was driving it and started out running others on dirt bikes, ATVs and moved up to cars. He was a winning thunder car/limited late model driver in his younger years, having won at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., and many more tracks; he found his true love on the dirt oval tracks.
He worked for Chamberlain Contractors in Maryland with his father for many years, and then continued as a mechanic and welder later in life, always wanting to stay busy. He loved spending time at the race tracks and fishing with his wife, as-well-as tattooing whenever he got the chance. He lived all over, Maryland to Florida, finally coming back to help his retired parents in West Virginia. If he considered you family you were so very lucky because his tough exterior had nothing on his heart of gold. If you needed him he was there for you. He was an animal lover like no other and had many fur babies in his life.
He leaves behind his intelligent boy Moe, 6-years-old, (Border Collie) and his champion, mouser Ms. Bitty Boop (Tuxedo) 5-year-old with his wife and parents who survive him. He is survived by his wife, Gabrielle Welsh; his mother, June Welsh; his father, Jerry Welsh; Aunts Joan Ingersoll and Linda Weakley and Uncle Leonard Weakley and many cousins. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Patricia Grant; his father-in-law, David Grant; and sister-in-law, Amanda Grant.
Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV, with Pastor Porky Jones officiating. Interment as private.
Arrangements are by Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry.
