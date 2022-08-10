Kennis Fredrick Snyder, 86, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Berkley Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Fred Snyder and Alta Bloom Snyder.
Raised in the Slanesville community, he attended many grade schools: Wesley Chapel, Sandy Ridge, Hoy and Slanesville. He graduated from Capon Bridge High School in 1953. He attended Potomac State College, WVU and Troy State University, Alabama where he graduated.
He worked briefly for the Soil Conservation Service and the WV State Road Commission. He entered the Army in 1959 at Fort Knox, KY. After completing the Armed Officers basic course, he was assigned to the 32nd Medium Tank Battalion at Ft. Stewart, Ga., where he commanded the Recon Platoon. Then he attended flight school in 1966 and upon graduation was assigned to the Aviation School for a short time and then reassigned to the Ft. Ruckers Center Engineers. After a tour of Europe, 1961-1964, he was then assigned to the Caribou School at Ft. Rucker.
He started a farm winery which at one time was the largest farm winery in West Virginia. He served as Lions Club President, President of the Sheltered Workshop and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his children, Kyle Snyder (Kerri) of Slanesville, Pamela Ann Snyder, Kenneth F. Snyder, II, and Stephen Aaron Snyder, all of Romney; grandchildren, Destiny E. Bollman, Brian S. Malcolm; and great-grandson, Wyatt Malcolm.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Dennis Voit officiating. Interment will be in the Snyder Family Cemetery, Slanesville. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
