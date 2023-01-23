Gary L. Clower, 75, of Kilmarnock, Va., left this earthly world on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A longtime resident of Manakin Sabot, Va., he was loved by all.
Gary was the only son of John G. and Rosalie Clower of Fairmont, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Pat Clower, of 39 years; his daughter, Jody C. Rotman (Frank) of Manakin Sabot; his son, John G. Clower of Manakin Sabot; and son, Rhett G. Beard (Sara) of Mechanicsville, Va.; along with granddaughter, Emily A. Beard.
A loving husband and father, Gary rarely met a stranger as his playful sense of humor usually made fast friends. Those who knew him best would say he was kind, helpful, resourceful and incredibly creative. He loved entertaining friends and family at the bay as he entered retirement. Cruising on his boat, tinkering with home projects, raising and grilling oysters and sipping a glass of Macallan were a few of his favorite pastimes. His ultimate passion for West Virginia University football and basketball was unmatched. He bled blue and gold.
His professional career as a Landscape Architect and Land Planner began as a graduate of West Virginia University in 1971. His early work with the Sea Pines Company moved him from Ohio to Hilton Head, SC, where he helped design and develop Harbour Town and Hilton Head Plantation.
In 1974, he relocated with the Sea Pines Company to Richmond, Va., to begin work on what became the award-winning master planned communities of Brandermill and Woodlake. As the years went on and his expertise grew, his imaginative architectural designs and land planning became known for his unique approach. His knowledge of flora and fauna and best construction practices made him a valuable resource for master planning. His attention to detail and pursuit of harmony between man-made structures and nature was the hallmark of his work. He achieved national recognition for his environmentally conscious designs.
Gary’s career spanned decades as he went on to open his own architectural firm, The Clower Group, in 1975 where he consulted and developed the master plans for residential, commercial and recreational projects throughout the Southeast to the Caribbean. Some notable works include West Creek Business Center, Stony Point, Mooreland Commons, Union Bankshares, Virginia Blood Services, Commonwealth Centre, River Run Business Center, Sabot Hill Farm, Randolph Square, The Meadows at Joe Brooke Farm, Sabot Creek, Glenmore in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Summit Golf & Resort in Panama and Pirate’s Cove in Roatan. He was an active citizen of Goochland County, Va., where he also served as the head of the Economic Development Committee which decided the county’s zoning and future development plans. More recently, he led the development and land planning for the luxury home community of Kinloch in Manakin Sabot. Gary was also a charter member of the Hermitage Country Club. The fingerprints of his life’s work are dotted all over Goochland and the Richmond Metro.
Gary leaves an enduring legacy with his loving family, friends and community even as his daily presence and zest for life will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his honor to either the WVU Mountaineer Athletic Club or The Autism Research Foundation. An intimate family celebration of his life will take place in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.