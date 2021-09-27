Eugenia Lynn “Jeannie” Judy, 58, of Keyser (formerly of Romney), passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Aug. 19, 1963, in Romney, Jeannie was the daughter of the late Eugene E. “Ike” Fultz and Wanda L. (Layton) Fultz.
Jeannie is survived by her son, Carl Timothy Judy and fiancé Crystal of Springfield; her granddaughter, Autumn L. Judy; her sisters, Beverly A. Judy of Keyser and Linda M. Nichols and fiancé Tommy of Clear Spring, Md.; her brothers, Douglas E. Fultz and wife Karen of Delray, Ronald W. Fultz of Augusta, and David B. Fultz of Slanesville. She is also survived by her significant other, Jeffrey Constable of Moorefield and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeannie was raised in Romney and Georgia. She met Jeff in 2010 and enjoyed DJing music events with him and dancing. She enjoyed and loved football, especially the Steelers. Jeannie was an animal and people person (and in that order). Being with her friends and on Facebook is where she found much joy. She was a happy person and will be remembered as a social butterfly who mothered anyone who would let her.
Jeannie was a member of the Romney Moose and Romney American Legion.
A memorial service for Jeannie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Rio, at the Ruritan. Family and close friends are welcome (please bring a covered dish).
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
