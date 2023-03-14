Emory C. ‘Clayton’ Cooper

Emory “Clayton” Cooper, 75, of Capon Bridge, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
Clayton was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Whitewood, W.Va., a son of the late Otis E. and Mildred Falke Cooper. He worked as a plumber. Clayton was an avid NASCAR fan, an avid reader, he enjoyed fishing and in his younger years he loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
Surviving are two sons, Emory C. “Clay” Cooper, Jr. (Jennifer) of Parsonsburg, Md. and Joseph W. Cooper (Kristy) of Abingdon, Md.; three brothers, John D. “Doug” Cooper (Charlene) of Baltimore, Md., Scott Cooper and Stephen Cooper both of Capon Bridge; three sisters, Peggy Gutzwiller (Erwin) of Lillington, NC, Patricia Morris (Thomas) of Augusta and Tamara Kilton (Michael) of Capon Bridge; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Cooper, Lucas Cooper, Molly Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Rodney Duty and Britany Jackson; and his great-granddaughter, Sophia Cooper.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.