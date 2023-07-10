Elizabeth Arbelia "Beal" Sions, 87, of Junction, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit in Romney.
Born on June 25, 1936, in Junction, she was a daughter of the late Dallas I. and Ethel Lee (Arnold) Rinker. She was also preceded in death by her husband Victor W. Sions on Jan. 19, 2015; a granddaughter, Olivia Henderson; two brothers, Ivan "Squeak" Rinker and David A. Rinker; and a sister, Mary Louise Hartsock.
Mrs. Sions was a 1952 graduate of Romney High School and was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church of Purgitsville.
Surviving are her children, Dallas V. Sions and wife Kathy and Carolyn J. Henderson and fiance, Paul Rollins, all of Burlington; four grandchildren, Kristopher Sions and companion Krystina, Eric Sions and companion Kelly, Brandi Veach and husband Tim and Daniel Henderson and wife Brittany; and 11 great grandchildren, Canyon, Luke, Sarah, Seth, Sophia, Solomon, Adilyne, Alicyn, Cora, Eli and Cael.
Also surviving is a half sister, Kathy Hawse; and two half brothers, Dallas "Eddie" Rinker and Phillip D. Rinker.
Friends will be received at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
Interment will be in Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.