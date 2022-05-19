Karla Jean Patterson Fox, 77, passed away peacefully in Avon, Conn., on May 8, 2022, from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Romney. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Sanders Patterson and Eleanor (Largent) Patterson. Karla attended schools in Romney, and graduated from Romney High School, and then attended Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va., where she met her future husband. She interned during college summer breaks at the Federal Housing Administration in Washington, D.C., while living in Chevy Chase, Md. She married James E. Fox on Oct. 30, 1965, in Romney and following marriage, she was employed at GEICO Insurance Company and at IBM in Montgomery County Maryland while living in Silver Spring and Rockville, Md. She and her husband moved to New Britain, Conn. in 1966, where Karla continued her employment with IBM in Hartford, Conn. She subsequently worked for the Futures Group in Glastonbury, Conn., and later for the Aspinet Construction Company, Avon, before beginning with Avonridge, Inc., a luxury home builder, in what became her career work as a Project Manager building extraordinary residential properties in Connecticut’s Farmington Valley and Litchfield County, Conn. Karla excelled in that position for 25 years, earning the admiration and respect of home buyers, subcontractors, realtors, and co-workers alike. It was a given that Karla brought her projects to completion “always on time and always on or under budget.” She did a marvelous job in balancing that career with the raising of 3 busy and ambitious sons, Jeffrey, Jamie and Jason. Karla and Jim moved to Newington, Conn., in 1968 where they bought their first home, and relocated to Avon in 1978 where she lived for 44 years. She loved following all of the athletic and academic endeavors of her children and grandchildren, especially soccer, wrestling, baseball, basketball, and gymnastics, and watched them grow through their school and college years into wonderful young men and women with their own aspirations, careers and families. She was a gracious hostess in 2 separate gourmet groups for nearly 40 years; and developed close and wonderful long-lasting relationships with special friends. There will always be a place in the hearts of loving family and friends for Karla as she leaves them with great love, devotion and memories.
She is survived by her husband, James; her 3 sons, Jeff and wife Debra (Andrews) of Burlington, Conn., Jamie and wife Jody (Strid) of Avon and Jason and wife Lindsay (Jurist-Rosner) of New York City; her 8 grandchildren, Charlie, Brady, Alison, Payton, Dylan, Lucy, Griffin and Annie.
Karla was predeceased by her brother Larry W. Patterson of Romney, and is now deeply missed by her family and friends. The love she had for her family and friends was mutually felt, and she will remain in their hearts and memories forever.
A special thanks and heartfelt gratitude is extended to the medical, nursing, nursing staff and others at the Avon Health Center where Karla spent the last several months of her fruitful life. Her final months were made easier with their devotion to her. May she finally rest in peace and love.
A memorial service was held at St. James Episcopal Parish, in Farmington, Conn., where Karla was a member and communicant. Burial took place in the St. James Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Karla’s name atwww.parkinson.org. or 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are by Carmon Funeral Home, Conn.
