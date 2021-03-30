Andrew Pierce, 90, of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Hampshire Co., passed away on Wed., March 24, 2021, at Berkeley Springs Center in Berkeley Springs.
Born on Sept. 19, 1930, in Clarke Co., Va., he was the son of the late Dandy and Lilly M. Tomblin Pierce.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
