Linda J. Turner

Linda Jean Turner, 62, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on April 26, 1960, in Huttonsville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Hinkle and Edna M. Currence Martin of Augusta.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Turner in 2007.
She is survived by her mother, Edna Martin of Augusta; her son, Herbert D. Turner of Romney; one grandchild; and 2 brothers, Robert A. Hinkle and Christopher B. Hinkle, both of Augusta.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
