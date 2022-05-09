Russell O. Hiett, 84, of Winchester, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1937, in Augusta. He was the son of the late Russell G. Hiett and Mary Virginia Amos (Hiett). He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver, driving for J&L Lines before becoming a teamster for 35 years driving for TIME-DC and USF Red Star. After retiring in 1997 he enjoyed travelling with his wife, working in the yard and keeping his vehicles spotless and spending time with his grandsons as much as possible. He was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 824, and Loyal Order of Moose 1283. He married Ann B. Clayton on April 13, 1963 in Opelika, Ala.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years; a son Russell K. Hiett and his wife Vickie of Cross Junction Va. and a daughter Helen A. Hiett of Mt. Jackson Va.; 3 grandsons Randy K. Hiett, Terry B. Hiett and Ray McDonald Jr. all of Winchester; and 2 greatgrandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald Lee (Bud) Hiett and C. Wayne Hiett.
A memorial service will be held at McKee Funeral Home Chapel in Augusta on Thursday May 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends one hour prior with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Winchester, Va. or the Round Hill Fire Department.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.