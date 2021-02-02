Carolyn Louise O’Brien Carr, 81, left this world, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. She died of Covid-19. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Sr. and Catherine O’Brien. She was born and raised in Springfield, attending Springfield Grade School and Romney High School. She spent most of her adult life in the state of Michigan where she was a housewife and mother.
Carolyn had 4 children, Leanne, Lisa, Darren and Kelley. Leanne and Lisa passed a number of years ago. She is survived by her brother Lloyd Jr. (Buck) of Capon Bridge, several aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her divorced husband, Norman Carr.
Carolyn loved Springfield, especially the farm homeplace. She made friends easily and had many. Her moved to Michigan in the early years was for her husband to work in the automobile industry.
Her family in Michigan are not planning a funeral at this time but rather a celebration of life perhaps in the spring and summer.
Local arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
