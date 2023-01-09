Rebecca G. ‘Becky’ Smith

Rebecca Gail “Becky” Smith, 45, of Wardensville, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Becky was born on March 1, 1977, in Winchester, Va., a daughter of Brenda K. Brill Sager of Winchester and Walter S. “Steve” Sager of Martinsburg. She was a graduate of Amazing Grace Christian Academy in Capon Bridge and a member of several churches in the area, most recently Church of the Good Shepherd in Winchester, as well as the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring. Becky enjoyed homeschooling her children, going to church, camping, nature, and being with her family and friends.
Becky married Henry L. Smith on Oct. 27, 2001, at Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View.
Surviving with her husband of 21 years are 2 sons, Cody L. and Bentlee H. Smith both of Wardensville; a daughter Abigail L. “Abby” Smith of Wardenville; 4 sisters, Angela K. Denney (Jason) of Nags Head, NC, Katherine V. “Kathy” Morales (Angel) of Winchester, Amber N. Wilkins (Jason) of Capon Bridge and Sarah M. Miller (Terry) of Stephens City, Va. Number of nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, Billy and Linda Smith of Wardensville.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Timber Ridge Christian Church at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Mike Vanderlinden, Vernon Bray and Carolyn Lyndaker. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smith family, c/o Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 29, Wardensville, WV 26851.
Many thanks to the staff at WVU Cancer Center in Morgantown, W.Va., as well as a thanks to her mom for such special care during her illness.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
