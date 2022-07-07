Marion Hose of Augusta, after living a long and full life, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 83.
She was born January 1, 1939.
She was preceded in death by a husband Paul Hose; daughter Tanya; 2 grandchildren, Garret and Wyatt; parents, Maude and Parren Helmick; 4 brothers, Hayden, John, Marvin and Donald Helmick; and 3 sisters, Agnes Combs, Lena Huff and Ellen Wilkins.
She is survived by a sister, Jean White; a daughter, Mary Ruble; and a loving grandson, Dylan Hose whom she raised, and cared for her until the end.
She will be missed by numerous neices and nephews. A firecracker in life, she went peacefully into the next adventure with fireworks at her heels. She was loved and adored and will be greatly missed and always fondly remembered.
