Linda Mae Eversole, 71, of Romney, died on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home.
Born on March 11, 1951, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Rex Elmo and Lucy M. (Yost) House. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel L. “Danny” House; and 2 sisters, Bonnie Kay House and Ann E. Musgrove.
Surviving is her husband, Roger Lee Eversole, Sr.; a son, Roger L. Eversole and wife Maria; 2 daughters, Lisa Saville and husband Eric and Lindsay Eversole, all of Romney. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Savannah Saville, Courtney Saville, Sierra Saville, Clayton Saville and Madison Eversole; and 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Emberlyn and Addilyn. Also surviving are 3 brothers, Gary L. House, Robbie House and Richard House all of Keyser; and one sister, Jean Bonnoni of Avonmore, Pa.
Linda attended schools in Keyser; she worked for Kinney Shoe Factory in Romney for 17 years until it closed. She retired after 24 years from McDonald’s of Romney.
No service is planned at this time with a burial to be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Shaffer Funeral Home of Romney is assisting the family.
