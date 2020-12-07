Maxine Westfall Clower, 92, of LaVale, Md., formally of Romney, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Maxine is the daughter of the late Fred Westfall and Macel Cobb Westfall. She is also preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Elliott and Ralph Westfall; and by her sister, Hazel Westfall Kuhn.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years Kermit P. Clower, Sr.
Maxine is survived by 2 sons, Paul Clower (wife Jeanne) of Romney and Michael W. Clower (wife Vicki) of Bruceton Mills.
She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Chris, Shawn, Evan, Elissa and Vanessa; 14 great-grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Tyler, Layne, Morgan, Mason, Olivia, Alison, Daron, Berkeley, Laurel, Luke, Rylee and Reagan; and by 2 great-great grandchildren, Knoxx and Ryatt.
Maxine was raised in Belle, W.Va., just east of Charleston on Rt. 60. She attended Dupont High School and graduated in just 3 years. After completing high school, she started college at the Nazarene College in Nashville, Tenn., where she became ill and had to return home to West Virginia. It wasn’t too long after that things happened that would change her life forever. A certain young man from Northern West Virginia came down to visit his sister while on leave. Maxine was introduced to Kermit and when she went home, she went into the kitchen, did a 360, and told her mother, “I met my man.” On July 3, 1946, they were married. Kermit was still in the service so he had to do his final stretch in the Army at Richland in Hanford, Washington (Manhattan Project — atomic energy).
They resided in the State of Washington and started their family with Paul arriving in 1947 and Mike in 1950. Maxine was a member and attended the Church of the Nazarene in Romney and Frostburg, where she was very active until later in her life. Even though she was unable to attend, she remained a very devoted Christian and went home to the Lord.
Anyone who knew Maxine knew that her family was everything. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe and she dearly loved them all. She will be remembered as a fine wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
A private graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Maxine’s name to Romney Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
