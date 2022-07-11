Janet Lynne (Norderhaug) Carlson, 74, of Delray, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her residence.
Born on June 20, 1948, in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Adolph Norderhaug and Evelyn Deans.
She was devoted to her husband and family. Janet’s passions were her college teaching career and her service to our country. She also loved bird watching and doing puzzles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Girard; and her son-in-law, Terry Toney.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Douglas Carlson; children, Deanna Coughlin (James) of Owings, Md., Ericka Toney of Chesapeake Beach, Md. And Douglas Carlson II (Courtney) of Gainesville, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Melody Oswald of Newport, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.