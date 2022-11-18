Olivia A. Bryson

Olivia Ann Bryson, infant daughter of Rayven M. Hott and Dale S. Bryson, III of Augusta, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Surviving along with her parents are her brother and sister, Jaivyn and Jaleigha; her maternal grandmother, Christina Walker of Martinsburg; paternal grandparents, Dale and Crystal Bryson of Augusta; great-aunt, April Blomquist; paternal grandmother, Charla Muffley of Augusta; great-grandparents, Cathy Bryson, Vicky Carter and Juan and Cathy Cruz all of Augusta; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
Olivia is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Steve Hott; maternal great-grandmother, Gail Marple; paternal great-grandfather, Billy McCauley; and an aunt, Melissa Bryson.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Myers. Interment will follow in the Greenlane Cemetery near Delray.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
