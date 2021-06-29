David Allen Davis, 61, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
Born Dec. 29, 1959, he was the son of the late Statton L. Davis and Thelma D. (Ganoe) Davis. Besides his parents, David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harley and Mary Davis; his maternal grandparents, Bud and Carrie Ganoe; and by an aunt, Ruby Ganoe.
David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tiffeney T. Davis; a son, J. Adam Fabbri and wife Heidi of Romney; 2 grandchildren, Savanna Morgret and husband Clarke of Romney and special grandson, Jacob Fabbri of Romney; 3 great-grandchildren, Headilynn, Thea and John. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Joyce Gillaspie and husband James of Burlington, twin sister Donna Sines and husband Curtis of Cresaptown, and Carol Getz and husband Wayne of Capon Bridge; his aunt, Gladys Sharpe of Oklahoma, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
David was born in Romney and spent most of his life in Hampshire County. He graduated with the class of 1979 from Hampshire High School and proudly served his country for 18 years in the U.S. Army. There was no pretention about David. He was a man of simple pleasures. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting for ramps and mushrooms, and most anything that took him outdoors. Many a Sunday he could be found at his friend’s house watching NASCAR, especially Dale Sr. His heart knew no boundaries and he would do most anything for anyone. He had a happy, kind spirit, and loved to joke around and loved his dogs. He leaves behind many who loved him dearly and will miss him the same.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021 at noon at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Points. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
