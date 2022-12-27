George B. Charlton, Jr.

George Baker Charlton, Jr., 69, of Charlton Ridge Road, Romney, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on Aug. 4, 1953, in Keyser, he was a son of the late George B. Charlton, Sr. and Mary Magdaline (Likins) Charlton. He was also preceded in death by a grandniece, Makayla Amber Rinker.
Mr. Charlton was retired as a surveyor with K.F. Snyder Associates in Romney and was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington. "Junior" had a love of sports and enjoyed Nascar racing, football and wrestling. He also enjoyed riding his ATV and spending times in the outdoors, but his greatest joy was his grandnephew Mason Rayner and helping him to raise his farm animals.
Surviving are 3 brothers, Jason Charlton and wife Betty of Romney, Jack Charlton of Petersburg and James Charlton and wife Linda of Romney; 5 sisters, Betty Jo Kennell and husband Lynn of Fort Ashby, Jean Hawkins of Fort Ashby, Joyce Charlton of Cumberland, Md., Judy Twigg and husband Edgar of Oldtown, Md. and Janet Patton and husband Frank of Cumberland; 7 nephews; 10 nieces and a large number of grandnieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
Interment will be in Arnold Cemetery, Junction.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
