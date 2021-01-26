Richard Davis Kizer, 78, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 6:57 pm
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 6:57 pm
Richard Davis Kizer, 78, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.