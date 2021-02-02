Mary Louise Saville, age 95, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on July 10, 1925 in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Leila (Haines) Baker.
A private graveside service will be held at Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
