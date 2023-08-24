Jimmy Lee Sine, Sr., 64, of Wardensville, died on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at Faith Mission Church in Wardensville, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
