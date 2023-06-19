Stanley Filmore Finneyfrock, Jr., 69, of Cross Junction, Va., died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of Stanley’s life will be held at Canvas Community Church (formerly called Grace Community Church), 2333 Rosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
