Shirley Ann Gray, 80, formerly of Winchester, Va., died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab & Nursing Center in Luray, Va.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.