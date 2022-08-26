Stephen Robert Haines, 74, of Delray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Aug. 13, 1948, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Robert Stephen and Virginia D. (Dee) Haines and grandson of John Nelson and Elsie P. (Lewis) Day.
Steve was a graduate of Romney High, Class of 1966. He was owner and operator of Flowing Springs Farm and Fish Hatchery at Delray. He was retired from WV State Regional Jail. He had served as a Hampshire County Commissioner for 14 years, sheriff’s deputy and a DNR Conservation officer.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an equipment operator and served in the Vietnam War, U.S. Army Reserves 351st, Romney, Desert Storm and the 300th U.S. Army Chemical Company at Morgantown. He was a member of the Romney American Legion Post and the Wardensville VFW Post.
He enjoyed his fish farm and doing family genealogy.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Nelson Haines; and a brother, John R. Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty L. (Lewis) Haines; a son, Christopher M. Haines, Delray; 2 daughters, Monica Ann Haines of Fort Ashby and Adrianna Gabrielle Haines of Delray; and many special sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was grandfather to Kaydence V. Haines and Audrey S. Haines, Delray.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with John Dan Sitar officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Levels. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
