Luella Ann Baker, 79, of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Paw Paw, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home.
Ann was born on Sept. 28, 1942, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of the late Laron and Florence Kemple Carter. She was a veteran in the United States Army, worked for 20+ years as a customer service rep for various insurance companies in Tysons Corner, Va., and a member of the Vanville Church of Christ in Martinsburg. Ann enjoyed crossword puzzles, keeping a neat house, reading romance novels, NASCAR especially Jeff Gordon and being with her grandchildren.
Ann married Allen Clay Baker. Allen died on Oct. 25, 2015.
Surviving is a son, Clay Baker of Martinsburg; 2 daughters, Lisa Baker of Manassas, Va. and Sherri Baker of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Larry Carter of Sayre, Okla.; 4 sisters, Shirley Bound, Karon Carter and Janetta Carter all of Sayre, Okla.; Connie Shouse of Caldwell, Idaho; 2 grandsons, Bobby and Scotty Greene; and 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Kline, Isabella Greene and Robert Joseph Greene. She is preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Carter.
An inurnment will be held at a later date in the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.