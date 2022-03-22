James Richard "Jimmy” Billmeyer, 48, of Mathias, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Winchester Speedway, Winchester, Va.
He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Douglas Billmeyer of Rio and Doris Teets Billmeyer of Baker on March 1, 1974.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 25 2022 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker at 8 p.m. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
