Phyllis Jean Dellinger Halterman, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Dec, 14, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1931.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 10:30 pm
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 10:30 pm
Phyllis Jean Dellinger Halterman, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Dec, 14, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab, Baker.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1931.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.