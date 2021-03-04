George Jesse McClure, 74, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Va.
Born on Sept. 22, 1946 in Cleverly, Md., he was the son of the late Edward J. McClure and Mary L. McGaha McClure.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Marines.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
