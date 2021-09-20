Peggy Sue Barger, 58, of Moorefield (formerly of Romney), passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown as a result of Covid-19.
Born Dec. 12, 1962, in Romney, Peggy was the daughter of Allen W. Puffenbarger and Linda M. (Woody) Puffenbarger. She is preceded in death by her brother, Freddy Puffenbarger.
Besides her parents, Peggy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Leon W. Barger; her son, Kurtis A. Kelley and wife Heather of Moorefield; her grandchildren, Trevor, Madelynn, and Dalton Kelley; her step-grandchildren, Austin, Summer and Chloe Mongold; her brother, Shane Puffenbarger and partner Ean Peyton of Virginia; her sisters, Tammy Poling of Springfield and Patty Warner of South Carolina; and by Devin Humphries, mother of her grandchildren.
Peggy was raised in Petersburg and Romney and graduated from Hampshire High School in 1981. After high school she worked various jobs in the area and met her soulmate, Leon, on Labor Day in 1989. The couple married that December and lived in Hampshire County until 2016, when they moved to Moorefield.
Peggy worked at Winchester Medical Center for 18 years and most recently at Trinity Family Health Care in Romney.
Family was everything to Peggy, especially her grandchildren. She loved her family and had a heart of gold to prove it. She was funny and very, very witty. She could be brutally honest and tell you her thoughts, then offer to take you to dinner. She loved anything fun and enjoyed her trips on the side-by-side with Leon. Peggy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Peggy’s memory to Family Crisis Center, Inc., 20 South Marsham St., Suite 201 Box 7, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
