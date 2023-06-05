Earl T. ‘Tom’ Rhodes

Earl Thomas “Tom” Rhodes 74, of Berkeley Springs, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Tom was born on Jan. 27, 1949, in Romney, the son of Agnus Rhodes of Romney. Tom was owner and operator for over 40 years of Rhodes Auto Body Shop in Berkeley Springs, and loved every minute of his job. He loved anything Ford especially Mustangs and would take his truck to car shows. Tom was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1483 in Berkeley Springs, and enjoyed watching TV in the evening, feeding all the animals in the yard and loved his cats.
Tom married Nancy Crouse on May 17, 1997, in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Surviving with his wife of 26 years is a brother, Roger Rhodes of Romney; two sisters, Brenda Keckley (Ronald) of Romney and Carol Raines (Lee) of Moorefield.
He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Rhodes.
A funeral service will be held at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Phil Brumback. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to any local animal shelter.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
