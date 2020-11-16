William Richard “Lil Bill” Houdersheldt II, 25, of Bloomery passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.
A service will be held to celebrate Bill’s life at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
