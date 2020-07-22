Mickay Dorian Miller, 78, of San Francisco, Calif. passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 under the care of Alliance Hospice at Portola Gardens NH where he had resided since 2016.
He was born September 23, 1941 in Romney, the eldest child of Foster R. Miller and Norma Wilkins Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Shelda Deranger, a brother F. Lynn Miller and his 2 beloved schnauzers, Frosty and Deiter.
Mick was raised in the Romney area where he was known as an excellent student, friend to many and member of the school band. His family moved to St. Albans, W.Va. in 1957. Mick was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated as valedictorian of his class in 1959. He attended WVU earning his B.A. in German Literature and Psychology, was Phi Beta Kappa, member of WVU marching band while working to help pay for his education.
He continued his studies at Chapel Hill, NC having been awarded a three-year fellowship to attend and received a M.A. in Experimental Social Psychology. Mickay moved to Bethany, W.Va. where he served as an Assistant Professor of Psychology from 1967-1974.
In July 1974 he moved to San Francisco, Calif. working for a short time for Macy’s in the customer service office. He began a new career with the San Francisco city and county administration and retired from there as a computer programmer analyst. He worked with payroll and personnel systems for DPW, Family Support Enforcement (DA) and the Public Utilities Commission.
Mickay’s interests included his love of opera and classical music, playing flute in several small orchestras in San Francisco. He also loved to travel and enjoyed exploring the history of the many countries he visited. He was known for his intellect, wit and continued interest in education taking many courses well into his retirement. Books were a constant companion throughout his life as were cinema, museums, opera and symphony performances. His relationships with family and friends were of great importance to him and he maintained correspondence with school friends, students, teachers and co-workers throughout his life. Mick researched family genealogy, was a member of the metropolitan opera guild, ACLU, PETA, ASPCA, St. Jude’s Foundation and the LGBTQ community.
He is survived by a sister Becky Fuller and a brother Richard (Dick) Miller along with 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 5 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews and one on the way. He loved to keep up with family news through social media. During his visits to Romney he was the sought after Trivial Pursuit partner and usual champion which gave him great pleasure. He will be remembered often and deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
At his request Mick was cremated. His ashes and those of his beloved schnauzers will be mixed and part will be scattered in San Francisco while the rest will return to Romney to be buried with family at Ebenezer Cemetery. A memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
